WATCH: Bananas getting thrown, verbal jabs getting exchanged, catch the best highlights from ONE 166’s press conference

If you weren’t already hyped for ONE 166, watching the fighters exchange some verbal jabs — and a few bananas — is sure to change that.

This Friday, March 1, ONE Championship heads to the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar for one of the biggest fight cards of the year. The event is scheduled to feature three massive world title rematches, chief among them being the ONE middleweight MMA world title tilt between defending world champion Reinier de Ridder and current two-division world champ Anatoly Malykhin.

Scoring a brutal first-round knockout against ‘The Dutch Knight’ in their first meeting at ONE on Prime Video 5, Anatoly Malykhin claimed the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title. Since then, he’s added undisputed heavyweight MMA gold to his collection. If he can secure a second-straight win over de Ridder at ONE 166, he will etch his name in the history books as the first-ever simultaneous three-division ONE world champion.

Also in action will be ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks as he runs back his ONE 164 clash with Joshua Pacio and a featherweight sequel between interim world titleholder Thanh Le and reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

Before stepping inside the Circle, all the fighters stepped on stage to do a little trash-talking in front of members of the media at the ONE 166 press conference:

ONE 166 to feature a can’t-miss undercard in addition to three massive title fights

In addition to three epic world title fights, ONE Championship fans will witness the return of former heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar. Determined to get back into the win column after coming up short against Anatoly Malykhin, ‘Singh’ will take in streaking Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari, with the winner potentially securing themselves a ONE world title fight in the future.

Elsewhere, we will also see two BJJ champions go toe-to-toe when former world title challengers Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Sousa meet in a submission grappling showcase that could also carry major world title implications.

Which fight are you most looking forward to when ONE Championship invades Lusail, Qatar?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.