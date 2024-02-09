WATCH: Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon gets back to work following nasty hand injury

After suffering a nasty hand injury, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is back in the gym and preparing for his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

‘The Iron Man’ was previously scheduled to welcome Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa to ONE Championship at the promotion’s return to Japan for ONE 165, but an injury forced Rodtang out of the bout. Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped into his spot and delivered an instant classic against ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

Rodtang is now getting back in shape, as seen in a video clip shared by ‘The Iron Man’ himself on Instagram. Putting out the video, he wrote:

“Always warm up first! "👊🏼,

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion’s last appearance inside the Circle came at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September when he met Superlek in a three-round war that was immediately dubbed one of the greatest fights in Muay Thai history. ‘The Kicking Machine’ came out on top, scoring a unanimous — though heavily debated — unanimous decision.

ONE Championship fans are thrilled to see Rodtang back in the gym

Fight fans flooded the comments section on Instagram, sharing their excitement over Rodtang’s recent return to the gym. Some of the comments read:

No timeline has been revealed for Rodtang's 2024 return, but many suspect that he will reschedule his scrap with Takeru Segawa or possibly run back his Muay Thai Fight of the Year with Superlek. Either fight would undoubtedly deliver the fireworks that fans have come to know ‘The Iron Man’ for.

The question is, which one would you rather see? Let us know in the comments section below.

