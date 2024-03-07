WATCH: Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci’s masterclass in world title defense against Jarred Brooks

Mikey Musumeci has delivered a slew of impressive performances inside the Circle, but perhaps his most impressive came against former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

After finishing the likes of Japanese combat sports icon Masakazu Imanari and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion put his belt on the line against ‘The Monkey God’ in a showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 in August.

Brooks brought his A-game, but in the end, Musumeci would come out on top, submitting the then-champion at the 7:30 mark with a tight triangle choke.

“Mikey Musumeci showed OUT in his ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title defense against Jarred Brooks 🤯 Who do you want to see “Darth Rigatoni” face next?”

The win moved ‘Darth Rigatoni’ to 5-0 under the ONE Championship banner. Since then, Musumeci has added a sixth win to his resume, besting another Japanese superstar, Shinya Aoki, at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

After coming up short against Mikey Musumeci, Jarred Brooks surrenders strawweight title via DQ

As for Jarred Brooks, it’s been an unfortunate couple of appearances for the strawweight superstar. After coming up short against Mikey Musumeci, he returned to his division for a long-awaited rematch with Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar. Less than a minute into the contest, Brooks lifted Pacio off the grand and proceeded to slam him on the canvas head-first.

Spiking the head of an opponent was considered an illegal maneuver, and Brooks was disqualified and forced to surrender the world title back to the man he had initially taken it from.

Fortunately, Joshua Pacio did not suffer any long-term damage, leaving the door open for a potential trilogy bout between the two.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 166: Qatar replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video.