WATCH: George Kambosos and Maxi Hughes exchance heated words in a fiery faceoff ahead of title eliminator

George Kambosos is set to take on Maxi Hughes in a 12-round IBF world title eliminator match on Saturday, July 23, 2023. The showdown will take place at Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Ahead of their matchup, the pair were involved in a heated face-off.

During the weigh-ins earlier today, emotions ran rampant as Kambosos and Hughes locked eyes and got uncomfortably close in each other's personal space:

Final face off between George Kambosos and Maxi Hughes as both men are inside the 135-pound limit ahead of tomorrow night's lightweight title eliminator.

Maxi Hughes is currently on a seven-fight winning streak. 'Maximus' secured a significant victory against former world champion Kid Galahad in September 2022. With a professional record of 26 wins, five losses, and two draws, the Yorkshire fighter has proven himself as a formidable force in the ring.

George Kambosos, on the hand, shocked the boxing world when he defeated Teofimo Lopez to claim the unified title in November 2021. However, his subsequent matches didn't go as planned, with consecutive losses to undisputed champion Devin Haney, the most recent being in June 2022. The Sydney native holds a professional 20-2 record.

Maxi Hughes intends to put George Kambosos "in his place"

Maxi Hughes is determined to cause an upset in Oklahoma and secure his spot in the lightweight world title picture. With his eyes set on defeating the former unified world champion, George Kambosos, Hughes exudes a strong sense of self-assurance.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, the 33-year-old Britisher expressed his confidence ahead of the bout:

"Come fight night, they're going to be in for a big surprise because I think they will have looked at me and gone: 'He's got good rankings, but he's nobody. He has got that big following, signing with Top Rank, he’s a good talker. I’m happy to just be the humble, quiet guy."

He added:

"Then when I get my chance on fight night, turn it on and put him in his place. I relish those opportunities and I love doing that."