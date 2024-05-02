WATCH: Inadvertent low blow flips Rodtang’s berserker switch in kickboxing classic against Jiduo Yibu

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is an absolute beast inside the Circle — especially when you hit him low.

Chinese striker Jiduo Yibu found out the hard way during his clash with 'The Iron Man' at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023. During the fight, Jiduo delivered a direct kick to Rodtang's cup bringing an immediate pause to the action. After a few moments, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion flipped the switch, going into full-on beast mode.

"Beast mode is activated. Relive Rodtang's explosive performance against Jiduo Yibu, then watch him go head-to-head with Denis Puric at ONE 167 on Prime Video."

In the end, Rodtang walked away with a unanimous decision victory, scoring his second career kickboxing win under the ONE Championship banner.

On Friday, June 7, he'll attempt to pick up another when he once again straps on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric at ONE 167 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Denis Puric ready to shock the world against Rodtang at ONE 167

Denis Puric has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE Championship roster courtesy of his high-pressure style of fighting that has already earned comparisons to Rodtang.

Puric has won three of his last four fights, including a decision victory over Tagir Khalilov followed by a second-round knockout over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE Fight Night 17 in December. However, it was his brilliant three-round showing against Jacob Smith last month that moved him into the No. 2 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

Making a quick turnaround, if he delivers another impressive performance against 'The Iron Man' inside Bangkok's Impact Arena, there will be no way for Rodtang to deny him a shot at the flyweight Muay Thai crown.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.