WATCH: Kade Ruotolo’s whirlwind victory over Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling strap

At ONE on Prime Video 3 back in 2022, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo pulled off one of the most impressive world title victories in jiu-jitsu's long competitive history.

Against sambo and judo specialist Uali Kurzhev, Kade Ruotolo showed the many levels of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and how he is above everybody else. The young prodigy became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion by locking in a tight heel hook that made Kurzhev tap midway through the match.

ONE Championship posted a highlight video of the match on Instagram:

After the Kurzhev win, Ruotolo defended his belt in back-to-back wins over Matheus Gabriel and Tommy Langaker. The Langaker bout, in particular, was so exciting that it warranted an immediate rematch set for ONE 165 on January 28 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker named ONE Championship's 2023 Submission Grappling Match of the Year

ONE Championship recently named Ruotolo vs. Langaker the best of the long list of 2023's exciting submission grappling matches. More than Danielle Kelly vs. Ayaka Miura, Tye Ruotolo vs. Dagi Arslanaliev, and Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks, Ruotolo's blazing comeback win produced the most excitement

Ruotolo had to overcome early adversity courtesy of a frighteningly tight heel hook by Langaker. The defending world champion rolled around like a madman to escape the submission hold.

From there, we saw a dizzying back-and-forth brawl where Rutolo pressed the action with his trademark aggressive attacking system. Langaker, on the other hand, brazenly defended nearly every attack that came his way.

With just three minutes left in the bout and still behind on the scorecards, Ruotolo attempted a Hail Mary Estima lock that brought him back on the scoreboard and ultimately gave him the judges' favor.

Catch Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker run it back at ONE 165 on January 28.