WATCH: Liam Harrison displays the intricacies of landing his devastating elbow strikes to blindside opponents

Being a successful fighter, regardless of martial arts discipline, demands full mastery of one's arsenal. British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison certainly has the skills and the resume to back it up.

A veteran of over 117 contests with 90 wins, Harrison has never been one to back down from an all-out war every single time and has shown that multiple times to ONE Championship fans since joining the promotion in late 2018.

Though he has become known for throwing one of the meanest left hooks in Muay Thai, 'Hitman' also employs some devastating elbow strikes, which he has been showcasing on social media through the years and was recently shared on ONE Championship's Instagram.

Harrison has been beset by injuries for the better part of the past two years but is eyeing a glorious return to the fight game at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest against Japanese star Katsuki Kitano.

The Seishikai Gym product is coming off a solid promotional debut against Halil Kutukcu last October and is eyeing a star-making performance at Harrison's expense.

Liam Harrison gets dream opponent at ONE Championship's Denver card

After the Bad Company fighter tussles with Kitano in June, Harrison's next bout will see him inside the Circle at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 against Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Harrison has been wishing for a fight against the legendary Muay Thai figure, and fans will get to witness it live inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Meanwhile, tickets for ONE 168: Denver are now available via Ticketmaster.