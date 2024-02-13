WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson breaks down Superlek’s brutal world title win over Takeru at ONE 165 in Tokyo

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson has practically seen it all throughout his fighting career and is now sharing his knowledge with the rest of the combat sports community.

When he is not plying his craft inside the ONE Circle, ‘Mighty Mouse’ enjoys his downtime by going on his YouTube channel ‘Mighty’ and dissecting fights from the best athletes throughout ONE Championship.

Johnson gave fans an in-depth look at the striking masterclass that happened between Takeru Segawa and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last Jan. 28 at ONE 165.

Johnson noted that Superlek’s reach advantage allowed him to dictate the action:

“See, Superlek, even though he’s longer than Takeru, he’s doing way more feinting and pawing because he’s longer. In order for Takeru to hit him, he has to overextend or he has to go through all this.”

Additionally, Johnson pointed out Superlek’s thought process on how he avoids getting tagged by Takeru:

“Superlek right now, he’s just trying to keep him [away]. Look how much closer the void is. Takeru is closer and you’re seeing Superlek use more teeps to get him off because this is where Takeru shines: when he gets super close.”

Watch the entirety of Demetrious Johnson’s breakdown below:

Demetrious Johnson picks Adriano Moraes KO win as his favorite

A veteran of 30 matches with 13 finishes, Demetrious Johnson has fought the very best in the world and among all of those bouts, his pick of the litter is his knockout win against rival Adriano Moraes in August 2022.

Fans would agree that it was his best performance to date due to it being a poetic flying knee that was almost similar to how he was knocked out for the very first time in his career at the hands of ‘Mikinho’.