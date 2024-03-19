WATCH: Muay Thai superstars Superbon and Nong-O tag team Trainer Gae in training

Muay Thai superstars Superbon Singha Mawynn and Nong-O Hama will be back in action on April 5.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Championship is set to deliver a star-studded ONE Friday Fights 58 card complete with two of Thailand's most beloved practitioners in the 'art of eight limbs'.

First, former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama will look to climb back into the win column when he meets two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai. Then, in the main event of the evening, Superbon challenges former foe and three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian to crown an interim ONE featherweight kickboxing king.

"Tag team. Can Superbon claim the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship against Marat Grigorian and can Nong-O send Kulabdam to the canvas on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

It will be Nong-O's first time competing since suffering a brutal second-round knockout against rising Scottish contender Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December.

After coming up short in back-to-back outings, the 37-year-old icon is determined to get back to his winning ways and make another run at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Will Superbon return to the top of the featherweight kickboxing decision at ONE Friday Fights 58?

More than a year removed from his second-round knockout loss against Chingiz Allazov, Superbon will have the opportunity to once again strap a kickboxing world title around his waist when he runs back his 2022 scrap with Marat Grigorian in the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner.

In their first meeting at ONE X, Superbon scored a unanimous decision victory. He'll look to deliver a similar result, setting the stage for a title unification clash with current undisputed featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world on April 5.