WATCH: Strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella’s nasty collection of skull-crushing highlights

Jonathan Di Bella may not look the part of a hard-hitting kickboxing world champion, but that's exactly what he is and he's ready to prove it once again.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, the Canadian-Italian world titleholder will put his ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship on the line against the current strawweight Muay Thai king, Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

"Don't judge a book by its cover. How do you think the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title fight between Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai will end at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

Jonathan Di Bella has looked nothing short of spectacular since making his promotional debut in 2022. After securing a win over 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian to claim the kickboxing world title, he successfully defended the belt against three-sport superstar Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

Overall, he is a perfect 12-0 in his combat sports career and is ready to make it 13-straight when he steps inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

Prajanchai looks to become a two-sport king when he meets Jonathan Di Bella on April 5

As for Di Bella's opponent, Prajanchai needs no introduction.

With 342 wins to his credit, he is one of the most experienced Thai fighters in the sport today — not to mention the most experienced competitor that Jonathan Di Bella has ever faced.

In December, Prajanchai scored an absolutely vicious 88-second knockout of Joseph Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46 to capture the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Next, he'll try to become a two-sport champion, challenging Di Bella for his gold in eight-ounce gloves.

Will the Thai superstar add another belt to his mantle in 'The Land of Smiles', or will Di Bella keep his 'O' and his world title intact?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.