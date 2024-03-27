WATCH: Tawanchai's iconic one-hit whiplash of Irish slugger Sean Clancy in ONE Championship debut

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's first fight in ONE Championship at ONE: Dangal on May 15, 2021 was one for the books as he fought Irish knockout artist Sean Clancy.

'Clubber' Clancy is one of the strikers ever to come out of Europe and has accolades such as the ISKA Irish Welterweight Muay Thai Championship and multiple WBC Muay Thai world championships.

As for Tawanchai, he entered the bout largely as a prospect, but what he did to Clancy became a foreshadowing of sorts to his future ONE Championship performances.

When the opening bell rang, both men were cautious in their approaches but were tagging each other with some stiff shots throughout the fight.

But the Thai youngster was determined to provide the fireworks, and with his distance to Clancy perfectly measured, Tawanchai fired the knockout kick that immediately stiffened the Irish vet, leaving the event with the big victory.

Tawanchai headed for heated rematch in June

Tawanchai has since left a trail of bodies in his wake after posting four finishes following his knockout of Clancy en route to becoming the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

But at ONE 167, former foe 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will look to end his reign in stunning fashion.

From Nattawut's perspective, he only lost because he stepped in as a short-notice replacement for Superbon Singha Mawynn with just a few weeks to prepare.

With ONE 167 set for June 7 inside Impact Arena, Nattawut will get his chance to prove his words correct.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.