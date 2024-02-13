WATCH: The main card of the historic ONE 165, ONE Championship’s groundbreaking return to Tokyo

ONE Championship’s return to The Land of the Rising Sun delivered a series of exciting matchups, all headlined by the long-awaited debut of K-1 kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa.

Emanating from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, ONE 165 was a star-studded event with not one, but two massive world title fights. In the main event of the evening, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against Takeru. For five rounds, fans were treated to a back-and-forth war that delivered a nearly Fight of the Year contender.

If you missed any of the action or just want to go back and relive it all over again, ONE Championship is giving you the chance to do so, releasing the entire ONE 165 main card on its official YouTube channel.

ONE Championship’s biggest names stepped into the ring at ONE 165

In addition to Superlek vs. Takeru, ONE 165 also saw the return of ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo as he once again defended his world title against Norwegian rival and 135-win veteran Tommy Langaker in the co-main event.

Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki was also in action as he faced former bantamweight MMA world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker in an openweight contest.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the full ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.