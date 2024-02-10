WATCH: Three-sport phenom Danial Williams folds Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke with gut-wrenching liver shot

Three-sport superstar Danial Williams can finish you with his fists or his feet.

After a stop-off in the world of kickboxing to test his skills against ONE world champions Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella, ‘Mini T’ returns to MMA for a highly anticipated with Filipino fan favorite Lito Adiwang. The two strawweight standouts will collide when ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video.

Williams goes into the contest with a 6-2 overall record in mixed martial arts, including victories over Namiki Kawahara and Zelang Zhaxi.

Ahead of his return to the ring on February 16, ONE is looking back at his devastating second-round KO of Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke at ONE: Bad Blood in 2022.

“The pain is REAL 😮‍💨 Can Danial Williams conquer Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 in their strawweight MMA matchup on @primevideo?”

Danial Williams will need all of his experience to get past Lito Adiwang

Since making his promotional debut in 2021, Danial Williams has established himself as one of the promotion’s most versatile fighters, competing in three different sports over the last three years. Aside from his side quests in kickboxing against Superlek and Di Bella, ‘Mini T’ also went the distance with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the art of eight limbs in his ONE Championship debut.

Standing in William’s way of another win under the ONE banner will be Lito Adiwang, a division staple riding the momentum of back-to-back wins, including a 23-second KO of Adrian Matheis in September. ‘Thunder Kid’ added a decisive decision victory over Jeremy Miado, putting him potentially one big win away from strawweight MMA world title contention.

Will ‘Mini T’ get back into the win column inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Lito Adiwang continue his climb up the strawweight ladder?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.