WATCH: Two-division king Anatoly Malykhin floats like a butterfly in open workouts ahead of ONE 166 in Qatar

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is looking light on his feet and was having some fun during his appearance at the ONE 166: Qatar open workouts.

Emanating from the Lusail Sports Arena, ‘Sladkiy’ will look to do what no man or woman before his has done — become the king of three divisions simultaneously. Currently reigning as the undisputed ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, Malykhin can add middleweight gold to his collection with a second-straight win over ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder.

It will be Malykhin’s first time competing at middleweight, but the Russian juggernaut looked to be in good spirits and even better shape during an open workout session in Qatar’s capital city ahead of fight night.

“Anatoly Malykhin has some fun with coach John Hutchinson at the ONE 166 open workouts in Doha.”

The ONE 166 headliner between Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder will serve as a rematch between the two prolific finishers.

Reinier de Ridder has made the necessary adjustments ahead of Anatoly Malykhin rematch

During their first meeting at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022, Malykhin needed less than five minutes to end de Ridder’s 16-fight win streak with a vicious display of striking. Taking the Dutchman’s light heavyweight title in the process, ‘Sladkiy’ is back to take his opponents’ last bit of championship gold.

However, it may not be quite so easy this time around.

“I've been working very hard,” de Ridder told ONE Championship. “And I've been doing a lot of my striking work at Hemmers Gym. I've done this in the past, but not as consistently and as much focused on it as I have right now.”

Will Reinier de Ridder’s refined striking skills help him even the score with Anatoly Malykhin, or will ‘Sladkiy’ make ONE Championship history and claim his third world title?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.