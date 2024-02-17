WATCH: Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo’s incredible double submission over Dagi Arslanaliev

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo submitted Dagi Arslanaliev not once, but twice in their ONE Fight Night 13 showdown.

Making his promotional debut in May 2022, Ruotolo immediately established himself as one of the most dangerous BJJ practitioners in all of ONE Championship, securing a stunning 82-second submission victory over ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon. Since then, he has earned victories over former and current ONE world champions, including Marat Gafurov and Reinier de Ridder.

But perhaps his most intriguing finish came against lightweight MMA standout Dagi Arslanaliev. In the clip — which you can see below courtesy of ONE’s official YouTube channel — Ruotolo appears to make ‘Dagi’ tap to a heel hook a couple minutes into the matchup.

However, Arslanaliev insists that his tap was nothing of the sort, prompting Ruotolo to jump back on him and force a second tap out via rear-naked choke.

Ruotolo ultimately won the contest, moving on to claim the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling title in his next outing.

Tye Ruotolo welcomes Aussie standout Izaak Michell at ONE 166: Qatar

On Friday, March 1, Tye Ruotolo will return to the Circle intent on defending his title for the very first time when he meets Australian newcomer Izaak Michell at ONE 166 in Qatar. Working alongside grappling icons including John Danaher and Craig Jones, Michell is considered to be one of the top no-gi athletes of his generation. In 2022, he won gold at the IBJJF world championships.

According to the website BJJHeroes.com, Michell goes into his ONE debut with 18 career victories, 12 of them coming by way of submission.

Of course, Michell has never faced a foe as dangerous as Tye Ruotolo, who rides into Lusail Sports Arena with an undefeated record of 5-0 in ONE and 26 career wins overall.

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.