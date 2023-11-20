“We already get such limited opportunities” - Jackie Buntan revisits the complexities of fighting in California’s amateur circuit

Jackie Buntan didn’t have the smoothest routes when she began taking the amateur circuit in her home state of California.

The Filipino-American star revealed in an interview with Alex Wendling that gaining the proper amateur experience was already an ordeal before even turning professional.

Buntan said that fighting more than 20 amateur fights was already an achievement on its own, especially with the limited opportunities she got in Los Angeles.

Asked if she would’ve turned professional earlier than she did, Buntan expressed:

“Yes and no. Mostly no because yeah, 25 fights is a lot especially, as you know women especially in America and even more specifically in Los Angeles, we already get such limited opportunities here as females, as are you kind of end up recycling opponents or like, okay I'll move up in weight I'll move down in weight just to find an opponent.”

Buntan tried to get as much experience as she could before turning into the professional circuit, nevertheless, it was a journey that properly prepared her for the toughest challenges on the global stage.

The 26-year-old is now one of the best female strikers on the planet and holds an incredible reputation in ONE Championship.

Watch Buntan's entire interview below:

Jackie Buntan’s trailblazing path in ONE Championship

Much like her amateur career, Jackie Buntan faced tremendous challenges when she arrived at ONE Championship in 2021.

Nevertheless, Buntan took the ball and ran with it.

The unrelenting striker racked up three straight wins against Nat Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez. After a hat-trick of victories, Buntan matched up with Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Buntan, however, fell short against the Swedish sensation and lost via unanimous decision at ONE 156.

After her winning streak and world title opportunity were taken away, Buntan bounced back with thrilling victories against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin.