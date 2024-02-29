“We are close in size, stature, and speed” – Jarred Brooks explains why a clash with Demetrious Johnson makes sense

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks made his case this week about why a clash with ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson makes the most sense for him.

The American superstar was at the ONE 166: Qatar Press Conference on Tuesday to promote his upcoming world title rematch against former strawweight kingpin ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio when Demetrious Johnson’s name was brought up during questioning.

Brooks made it known before that he wanted to fight his fellow American in a world title affair, either at strawweight or flyweight. Since Johnson still hasn’t secured himself another matchup since defending his world title, Brooks has volunteered to take him on.

“I want Demetrious Johnson,” he told Sportskeeda’s Nicolas Atkin. “I mean, who is he going to fight? Yuya Wakamatsu? Who is he going to fight? You know, the people that he's already beaten are in the top five. Nobody wants to see that.”

He continued to add:

“Me and Demetrious Johnson are very close in size, stature, and speed. We're very wrestling-heavy. We surprise people with our kicks.”

Watch from 55:30 min onwards below:

Watch Brooks vs Pacio II this Friday, March 1, at ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jarred Brooks has a deep sense of respect for Joshua Pacio but will show him no mercy at ONE 166

Jarred Brooks is honored to share the ring with Joshua Pacio for the second time. However, despite having a friendly relationship behind the scenes, Brooks vows to show him no mercy this Friday.

Sharing an image of them both at the ONE 166: Qatar press conference on Instagram, ‘The Monkey God’ wrote the following caption:

“He is a great Christian and a great role model. But this man can take my life and take everything away from me, including giving my family the best life I can give them and for that, in my eyes, he is evil and I must defeat him.”

Check out some of Jarred Brooks’ final Instagram posts online before he defends his ONE strawweight world title on Friday.