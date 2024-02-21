“We need this fight” - Fans hyped for the prospect of Rodtang taking on Jonathan Haggerty in epic trilogy matchup

Is it time for the long-awaited trilogy fight between reigning ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty?

It would certainly seem that way following Haggerty’s sensational third-round knockout of Felipe Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event. ‘The General’ has been on an incredible hot streak, winning six straight fights, with his last three ending by knockout.

‘The Iron Man’ acknowledged Haggerty’s incredible performance inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, suggesting that the time may have arrived for them to run it back once finally and for all.

“Congratulations on your last fight,” Rodtang wrote on Instagram. “You fought very well. Now come fight me again so we can see who the real G is.”

ONE Championship fans flooded the comments section in support of a third clash between two of the promotion’s most decorated strikers.

Will Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang close out their historic rivalry in 2024?

Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty have met on two separate occasions, but they have met at flyweight, where ‘The Iron Man’ still reigns as the flyweight Muay Thai world champion. In their first meeting at ONE Dawn of Heroes, Rodtang came out on top via unanimous decision, though the result wasn’t without a hint of controversy.

That prompted the promotion to schedule a rematch between the two at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020. This time, ‘The Iron Man’ would deliver a decisive finish, earning a third-round knockout against Haggerty.

‘The General’ has since moved up a weight class and now reigns as both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.