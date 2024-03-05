“What a bite” – Cleber Sousa executes rare ‘Junny Lock’ in dominant decimation of Osamah Almarwai at ONE 166

Former ONE flyweight submission grappling world title challenger Cleber Sousa had an excellent showing this weekend at ONE 166: Qatar. Against a fellow former world title challenger, the Middle East's Osamah Almari, 'Clandestino' got the submission via a modified triangle armbar midway into the match.

ONE Championship posted a highlight of the back-and-forth match on Instagram with the caption:

"What a BITE 😮‍💨 What’s next for Cleber Sousa? 👀 @cleberclandestino"

For the uninitiated, a "bite" in submission grappling is when a grappler gets a tight hold of his opponent's limb - like a foot, for example - as a set-up for a submission. In the case of the video, the "bite" was Cleber Sousa's tight grip on Almarwai's foot for the "Junny Lock" heel hook. It's surprising that 'Osa' didn't tap out to what could have ripped his knee off the one.

Cleber Sousa vs. Osamah Almarwai at ONE 166 play-by-play

The 10-minute bout started fast as both grapplers jockeyed for positional dominance on the feet. After a brief clinch, Osamah Almarwai appeared to pull half-guard and worked on his leg lock game.

Both Jiujitsu black belts exchanged leg lock attempts but couldn't make enough threats to earn a submission catch. At the four-minute mark, Sousa proved true to his nickname, 'Clandestino', as he locked in an armbar attempt that we didn't see coming.

Sousa caught Almarwai's arm as the latter went for a Berimbolo/leglock attempt. Almarway was able to wiggle out of the armbar as the two got separated. The attempt by Sousa earned him the first catch point of the match.

Sousa once again jumped into an armbar but Almarwai countered it, giving away his back in the process. Working from the back, Cleber Sousa went for an armbar again as Almarwai tried to scramble out. In the middle of the fray, Sousa transformed into a reverse triangle which he then changed into a modified triangle armbar.

The replay of ONE 166 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.