When is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference? Date, time, fighters on stage and everything else you need to know

It looks like fans may be in for an exciting prelude to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson as there will be a press conference taking place on May 13.

Every significant fighting event usually has a pre-fight press conference to raise excitement for the main event. They usually happen in front of spectators and only include the main card and the co-main event boxers, though the actual lineup may vary depending on the event.

Tyson and Paul will meet in person to promote their next match, along with co-main eventers Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The rivals will square off on May 13 at New York City's Apollo Theater.

The press conference will be conducted by well-known MMA reporter Ariel Helwani and will begin at 5:30 p.m. EST. The public is welcome to attend for free, with first come, first served when the gates open at 4:30 p.m. Netflix's and Most Valuable Promotions' YouTube Channels will both stream it.

Paul recently took to X and made the announcement, writing:

''Going to be special in many ways. See you soon New York #PaulTyson''

Tyson and Paul's fight was upgraded to a recognized professional fight with eight two-minute rounds and the use of 14-ounce gloves. Since it is an official professional bout, the result will be recorded for their records. Paul is 9-1 (six knockouts) and Tyson is 50-6 (44 knockouts).

Taylor and Serrano will co-headline the event in a highly anticipated rematch. Their maiden fight took place on April 30, 2022, at Madison Square Garden, and it was the first women's boxing event to headline the venue. The match was regarded as one of the greatest of the year, with Taylor winning by split-decision. Their fight in July will be for the undisputed super lightweight championship.

Mike Tyson discusses his preparations for the Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson is widely regarded as one of the best boxing heavyweights in history. Due to the fact that he and Jake Paul will be 31 years apart in age when they fight, his forthcoming fight has drawn a lot of criticism.

In spite of this, 'Iron Mike' stated in a recent interview with Forbes' Will Yakowicz that he trains three times a day and takes his opponent seriously before adding:

"Right now, I’m living my life disciplined now. So, I'm at the fight discipline now. It’s probably [been] six weeks [that] I haven’t gotten high or had s*x."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below (5:03):