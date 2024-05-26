Who is Jack Catterall in relationship with? The Brit shares a special moment with fiance after beating Josh Taylor

Jack Catterall avenged his 2022 loss against Josh Taylor in the recently concluded rematch. Following the win, the English boxer was seen sharing an intimate moment with his partner, who has supported him through his boxing career.

Immediately after his victory, Catterall's partner entered the ring to celebrate and shared a kiss, which has since gone on social media.

Catch the moment below:

Catterall is in a relationship with Lauren Adele Finch. The exact timeline of their relationship is not known. However, the couple seems to be engaged in a stable and long-term relationship. Caterall and Finch also have a daughter and routinely share pictures of themselves with her on their social media accounts.

Catterall's recent win over Taylor in the May 25 rematch was an important milestone in his professional boxing career. The English boxer suffered the only loss of his career against Taylor in February 2022 by split decision.

However, a large section of the boxing community felt that Catterall deserved the victory. Finch also seems to be emotionally invested in the competitive rivalry as she had condemned the outcome in a strong-worded Instagram post:

"Absolutely no words, heart-broken for you @jackcatt1 . A true f***ing champ, you showed the world you are another level. That decision was an absolute embarrassment to boxing. I love you so much."

The post remains pinned to the top of Finch's personal Instagram account, indicating her firm stance on the outcome of the first fight. The public display of affection between Catterall and Finch appears to be the result of this long-awaited victory.

Catterall's win over Taylor did not come without controversy. Boxing promoter Bob Aurum interrupted the English boxer's post-fight interview to express his disagreement with the outcome. Meanwhile, Taylor has shown interest in competing in a trilogy fight against Catterall to end the rivalry.