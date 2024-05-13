"You are the butt of the joke" - Fans mock Dillon Danis for drawing "laughable" comparison with Michael Jordan's baseball career

Dillon Danis, a jiu-jitsu black belt and controversial MMA fighter, has come under fire for a social media post comparing himself to basketball legend Michael Jordan.
Danis became a free agent after Bellator released him last year. This followed a controversial exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul, where Danis was disqualified for an illegal strike. Despite his MMA background, his boxing performance fell short, inviting criticism from fans.
In a social media post, Danis attempted to justify his performance by drawing a parallel with Michael Jordan's venture into baseball. He wrote:
“All you guys are f**king idiots. I’m undefeated in MMA. I’m a Jiu-Jitsu specialist. You’re basing my fighting ability on a completely different sport in boxing. Michael Jordan went to baseball and couldn’t even keep a spot as a water boy. Just wait till I’m back to what I’ve been doing since I was a kid. I can’t wait to shut up every single one of you f**king losers.”
However, Danis's attempt at justification backfired. Fans mercilessly mocked the comparison, highlighting the vast difference between Jordan's situation and his own.
"If you’re a good fighter, you should at least be a decent boxer, but that show you put in showed you have zero clue how to throw hands. And the MJ comparison is laughable, seriously."
Another wrote:
"Why did you agree to it? Just to ridicule yourself for money. You are the butt of the joke now my dude."
Danis has a history of attracting controversy. While a highly skilled jiu-jitsu grappler, his MMA career remains unproven with only two professional fights. His lackluster boxing debut further fueled criticism, leading him to make the now-mocked comparison with Michael Jordan's baseball stint.
What went wrong at the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing match?
The highly anticipated grudge match between YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul and Dillon Danis ended in a dramatic disqualification.
After months of online trash talk, the fight itself was a one-sided affair with Paul dominating most of the six rounds. However, the final round saw a wild turn of events. Danis attempted an MMA move, a guillotine choke, on Paul, sparking a brawl inside the ring. Security and members from both teams rushed in to separate the fighters. This resulted in Danis' disqualification.