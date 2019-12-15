UFC News: Dana White interested in booking a rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in Australia

Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway at UFC 245

In the aftermath of tonight's historic UFC 245 pay-per-view, Dana White interacted with the MMA media in the post-event press conference and during which the UFC President claimed that he is apparently interested in booking a rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

What happened at UFC 245?

At tonight's UFC 245 pay-per-view, Alexander Volkanovski challenged for the UFC Featherweight Championship for the very first time in his career and after a back-and-forth fight between him and Max Holloway, the Aussie fighter came out on top and won his first title in the UFC.

Volkanovski, who used his precise and accurate striking to his advantage, got the victory via unanimous decision after five hard-fought rounds of action between him and 'Blessed', who despite the loss promised to make a comeback to the Octagon, stronger than ever.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is definitely known for booking mega pay-per-views in Australia and following Alexander Volkanovski's historic win at UFC 245, it looks like UFC President Dana White is now interested in booking him in a rematch against Max Holloway in his home turf.

At the UFC 245 post-event press conference, White said that he is currently open to a rematch between the Featherweight pair in Australia and we possibly could witness an epic sequel between 'The Great' and 'Blessed'.

Dana White (@danawhite) says he wants to book a rematch between Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) and Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) in Australia next. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2019