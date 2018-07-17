Karting: Another podium for Bengaluru schoolboy Ruhaan Alva in Italy

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 28 // 17 Jul 2018, 13:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ruhaan Alva

Adria (Italy), July 16: India’s Ruhaan Alva came up with a fighting drive to finish on the podium with a fifth place in the sixth round of the Easykart Italia Championship at the Adria International Raceway here on Sunday. It was Ruhaan’s second consecutive podium finish following his first runner-up place in the previous round.

Ruhaan, the 12-year old schoolboy from Bengaluru and supported by Play Factory, Sona Miller and Birel Art India, started the 100cc category final in 17th spot but cut through the field to finish fifth.

The top five finishers were presented with trophies on the podium.

Earlier, in the pre-final, Ruhaan had shown impressive pace to move from 12th to fourth before getting involved in an incident that pushed him down to 15th which put him 17th on the grid for the final race that followed.

“I was quite happy with my pace through the weekend and was hopeful of strong result. Unfortunately, I could not qualify higher than 17th for the final, but had a good run to finish fifth which put me on the podium,” said Ruhaan who is among the six drivers selected by the prestigious International Easykart Driver Talent program organized by Birel ART in Italy.

Ruhaan Alva’s next round is in September after the summer break in the championship.