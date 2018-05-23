RFC International announces the Rainforest TROPHY 2018

The extreme off-road adventure expedition will be held from 13th July to 20th July in the tropical rainforests of Malaysia

An exciting opportunity is in store for those who love adventure travel and exploring the nature in their 4x4 off-road vehicle. Malaysia’s RFC International, the organizers of the iconic Rainforest Challenge of Malaysia, have launched the second edition of their off-road adventure expedition – the Rainforest TROPHY (RFT) – to be held from 13th July to 20th July 2018.

RFT is not a racing event, but an expedition where the participating adventurers use teamwork to traverse the entire route of RFT 2018 travelling day and/or night in a close convoy. The event follows the motto of ‘One for all and all for one’ where everyone gets out of the jungle together. This event brings out the best in off-roading endurance skills among the participants who are united in their love for the great outdoors.

RFT 2018 will kick-start with a vehicle inspection and event presentation on 13th July, followed by the expedition flag-off in Kuala Lumpur on 14th July. From 15th July to 19th July, the expedition will traverse through abandoned logging trails in some of the most spectacular rainforests and countryside of peninsular Malaysia. The expedition will involve some incredible ‘getting down to earth tasks’ with teammates along the route and at designated campsites. The event will conclude with the ceremonial finish and a non-competitive awards presentation on 20th July.

RFT 2018 expedition will be held under the guidance of Mr Luis J.A. Wee, the Founder of RFC International. Luis is an internationally celebrated name in the offroad fraternity and is well-respected for launching the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) in 1997, which is today counted among the top 10 toughest motor races in the World. Under the leadership of Luis, RFC Global events have grown to a massive 51 editions, held across 21 countries worldwide, including India. RFT is the second property that he has launched with the intent of offering a non-racing, fun and challenging travel experience to offroaders and adventure enthusiasts.

Indian nationals, who are interested in being a part of RFT 2018, can bring their own 4x4s in the expedition or rent local 4x4s from Malaysia. A regular group at RFT comprises of 3 vehicles (each having a driver and a co-driver). In case a participant doesn’t have the required numbers, he/she is welcome to join in any of the individual overseas/local entries to form a group. Touring entries are also acceptable in case a participant is unable to arrange a 4x4 to drive.

Following is the fee structure for RFT 2018:

Standard Fee for overseas entries (2 passengers in a vehicle): USD 2,000, which entitles them to a right of entry to RFT 2018, goodies, stickers & event insurance only

Extra Passenger in the vehicle: USD 1,000 per person, which entitles them to a right of entry to RFT 2018, goodies, stickers & event insurance only

USD 1,000 per person, which entitles them to a right of entry to RFT 2018, goodies, stickers & event insurance only Touring Adventurers Entries: USD 1,300 per person, which entitles them to a right of entry to RFT 2018, goodies, event insurance & hot meals at campsites only

Please note that the entry fee does not include any other costs, which will be solely borne by the participants such as (and not limited to) hotel accommodation, meals as well as medical & camping needs. Adventurers are required to bring their own camp bed & sleeping bag. Only the Touring Adventurers travelling in RFT official trucks will be provided with hot meals at campsites only.

All international participants are required to submit to RFC International a copy of passport & snapshot photo of each participant, vehicle ownership certificate or equivalent & vehicle insurance details (if own vehicle is to be brought into Malaysia). The participants shall be responsible for obtaining valid Malaysian VISA and vehicle import and use permits in Malaysia.

For the complete list of compulsory equipment and acceptable vehicular models, as well as for more information about the Rainforest TROPHY 2018, please send an email to: rfc@rainforest-challenge.com and or fida@rainforest-challenge.com.