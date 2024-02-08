3 NASCAR venues that can take Busch Light Clash away from the Coliseum

The NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum has seemingly run its course in three years. The 2024 edition of the much-hyped event introduced the sport to a new horizon as stock car racing aimed to attract a newer generation of fans from the Los Angeles area into the sport.

Running Cup Series cars on a temporary track made inside a football stadium was an unprecedented move by the governing body, which did pay dividends over the years.

However, this year's Clash at the Coliseum saw the event hit its ceiling of the marketing stunt that it was originally conceived as, with the final nail in the coffin being inclement weather disrupting the originally scheduled weekend.

Despite having an open-stand policy on Saturday, fans did not seem to flock in willingly as in previous years for the preponed race on Saturday. Many folks from the fraternity have acknowledged the decline in interest surrounding the clash, with suggestions revolving around a new venue to reinvigorate its original purpose - attract a new audience.

Taking this into consideration, here are three tracks where the next Busch Light Clash could take place.

#3 NASCAR Staple - Daytona International Speedway

The Busch Light Clash can return to its roots if the governing body decides to return the long-running event to the season-opening track.

Referred to as the Daytona Speedweek during its time at the 2.5-mile-long oval, the Busch Light Clash at Daytona often served as an appetizer for the season-opening grand event which was the Daytona 500.

#2 International Escapade - Circuit Gilles Villeneueve - Montreal, Canada

NASCAR has been looking to go international over the past few weeks with talks about a return to Canada or a debut in Mexico over the past few weeks.

An exhibition-style event such as the Busch Light Clash could be the perfect event to test unknown waters in a market such as Mexico or Canada. Sharing a track with F1 would also bring a certain level of prestige to the sport.

#1 Wild and Whacky - Eldora Speedway

The famed grassroots track owned by none other than NASCAR Cup Series champion and team owner Tony Stewart could be the ideal mix for NASCAR to combine two of its whackiest ideas into one.

With the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway also being dropped for this season, NASCAR could surprise the fans with a double whammy and combine both a loose surface and an exhibition event to kick off the season.

The idea might be far-fetched but so was covering the concrete surface of Bristol Motor Speedway before the Dirt Race came into existence.