Denny Hamlin avoids similar contract dilemma to Kyle Busch after signing extension with JGR

Denny Hamlin has secured his comeback to Joe Gibbs Racing for the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The American driver did not have a contract in place for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing, much like FedEx, which served as the main sponsor.

However, he managed to avoid a situation similar to what Kyle Busch experienced last year. Around 18 months ago, the idea of Kyle Busch not racing for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after 16 consecutive years seemed unbelievable.

Busch, though, is nearing the end of his first season driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. The No. 18 Toyota is now the No. 54 Toyota, with Ty Gibbs behind the wheel.

This surprising turn of events started with M&M's announcing that the 2022 season would be their last as Busch's primary sponsor after the 2021 season.

Initially, it seemed feasible to secure a deal to keep Busch with his long-time team for another year. However, sponsorship challenges made it increasingly likely that he would race elsewhere in 2023.

The notion of Denny Hamlin not racing for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 11 Toyota in 2024 also appears unlikely. He has been with the team since his full-time Cup Series debut in 2006.

His only other Cup Series affiliation has been with 23XI Racing, which he co-founded with Michael Jordan in 2021, forming a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota.

"Denny Hamlin's significance to Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota surpasses that of Kyle Busch" - Brett Griffin

NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin is of the opinion that renewing Hamlin's contract was an easy decision for Joe Gibbs Racing, especially when assessing the extra value he offers in contrast to Kyle Busch, viewed from a business perspective.

According to TheSportsRush, Brett Griffin said:

"It’s obvious that Denny Hamlin means more to Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota than Kyle Busch did because they had an opportunity to keep Kyle."

"I mean, how hard did they try? He had an opportunity to stay, I’m the one who told you he could’ve stayed last year on this show. I’m telling you though, when they didn’t, when he didn’t stay, you can’t tell me that Joe Gibbs and Toyota couldn’t have put more on the table to keep him.”

Denny Hamlin has consistently expressed his desire to finish his career with Joe Gibbs Racing, with FedEx as the primary sponsor of his No. 11 car. He wants to retire on his terms and maintain his driving career while involved with 23XI Racing.

While there were differences between the two situations, notably M&M's confirming their exit after the 2022 season, FedEx's status remained uncertain, creating a sense of déjà vu.

In June, reports from Beyond the Flag suggested FedEx was close to an extension with Denny Hamlin and the team. However, over two months later, no official announcement had been made. Joe Gibbs and Toyota Racing Development's leaders had also indicated Hamlin's return in 2024 but it wasn't made official until recently.

Hamlin has now signed a multi-year deal to return to the No. 11 Toyota, and FedEx will continue their longstanding partnership. He also confirmed that 23XI Racing will maintain their alliance with Toyota.