2024 Chili Bowl Nationals: Final results of the main Saturday feature at Tulsa Expo Raceway

Following the five days of preliminary action, the main event of the 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals finally came to an end on Saturday night (January 13). The title deciding race “It’s Driller Time” was held at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a field of 24 entries.

Driving the #39 for car owner Kevin and Jordan Swindell, Logan Seavey captured his second straight Golden Driller on Saturday night after holding off polesitter Buddy Kofoid in the closing laps at the Tulsa Expo Center. He joined the elite list of multi-time winners of the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Seavey grabbed the lead from Kofoid on the first lap of the race and went on to lead every lap of the event.

Speaking to media in victory lane on FloRacing broadcast, Seavey said (via FloRacing):

“It’s the Chili Bowl. You’ve got to do what you can to perform. I just can’t say enough about these guys giving me cars that can come here and win the biggest race of the year. I felt a lot better today after I got a little bit of sleep and was finally able to keep some food down. I knew all I needed to do was get some food in me. I felt great all day.”

Meanwhile, Kofoid assured for a career best runner-up finish, followed by Corey Day, Daison Pursley, and Hank Davis completed the top-five. Shane Golobic, Tanner Carrick, Spencer Bayston, Michael Faccinto, and Jake Swanson in the top-10.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe was credited with 21st in the final results.

2024 Chili Bowl It’s Driller Time race results

Here are the final results for It’s Driller Time at Tulsa Expo Raceway:

#39 - Logan Seavey #71W - Buddy Kofoid #41 - Corey Day #86 - Daison Pursley #29S - Hank Davis #17W - Shane Golobic #98 - Tanner Carrick #1S - Spencer Bayston #5U - Michael Faccinto #55A - Jake Swanson #68K - Emerson Axsom #67 - Ryan Timms #31B - Chase Johnson #71K - Kale Drake #27W - Colby Copeland #1I - Briggs Danner #11A - Andrew Felker #5CB - Karter Sarff #88 - Tanner Thorson #71P - Cannon McIntosh #5 - Chase Briscoe #21J - Kameron Key #40X - Steven Snyder Jr. #59 - Michael Pickens

The next season of Chili Bowl Nationals is likely to be begin from January 13-18, 2025.