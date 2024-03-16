An emotional Samantha Busch details her "biggest accomplishments" in light of son Brexton Busch's Millbridge victory

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch was beaming with pride after their eight-year-old son Brexton secured victory in his season-opening karting race at Millbridge Speedway.

Brexton, the son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and nephew of Cup champion Kurt Busch, is a rising driver who excels in karting competitions across the US.

After a successful 2023 which saw him win about 35 races and being named the Beginner Box Stock Division Champion at Millbridge Speedway, Brexton kicked off his 2024 in style. Having signed a sponsorship renewal with Servpro, the junior Busch was jubilant after his two victories to kick off the new year at Millbridge.

Following his win, Samantha Busch took to her Instagram account to pen a poignant note in light of her son's recent success. Samantha wrote:

""Millbridge season opener 🏆🏆 I tried to explain to Brexton last night why I was ready and hugging on him and kept telling him how proud I was. I told him that he and his sister are my biggest accomplishments and watching him achieve his dreams is the most rewarding and fulfilling thing as a parent. We are so proud of you buddy!"

Samantha Busch urges Kyle to have a farm for children Brexton and Lennie

Samantha Busch and her family recently visited a farm, a trip that sparked an idea in Samantha's mind, leading her to advocate for the establishment of a family farm. Samantha wrote on her X account:

"Not me spending the past two days trying to convince Kyle we need to have a farm so I can have chickens and a garden and the kids could take care of some goats and a little pony."

Expand Tweet

Samantha and Kyle Busch's journey as parents has been marked by both joy and adversity. With two children together, Brexton Locke and Lennix Key, their family underwent challenges, including a miscarriage after IVF treatment, before welcoming Lennix via surrogate.

When asked about her favorite aspect of motherhood during an Instagram Q&A session, Samantha delivered an emotional answer. She said:

"Getting to see and experience the world thru their eyes. Even the simplest things bring them so much joy and it's fun to see and be a part of."