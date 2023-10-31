Chevrolet dominates all three nationwide series in the 2023 NASCAR manufacturer's championship

Chevrolet has once again solidified its status as the most successful marquee in NASCAR history.

Following a weekend of exciting races at Martinsville Speedway, the company clinched the manufacturer's championship across all three of NASCAR’s national series—Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck.

This victory marks Chevrolet's historic 42nd Cup Series title. Notably, it is also their third consecutive triumph in this category. Over the years, Chevrolet has amassed an impressive tally of 850 victories and 33 driver championships in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading into the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, Chevrolet stands tall with 47 wins out of the 89 national series races contested in 2023. The Camaro played a pivotal role in this achievement, delivering seventeen victories in both the Cup and Xfinity Series. Meanwhile, the Silverado, Chevrolet's representative in the Craftsman Truck Series, notched an impressive thirteen wins.

Chevrolet higher-ups react to their dominant NASCAR triumph

In the wake of Chevrolet's victory, Jim Campbell, General Motors U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports, expressed Chevrolet's gratitude for this achievement. He said (via RACER):

"Chevrolet is honored to win the 2023 NASCAR Cup series manufacturer championship for the third consecutive year and the 42nd time overall. This title is the result of great teamwork by the Chevrolet drivers, crew chiefs, and teams working tirelessly throughout the season."

Megan Brobeck, GM Racing program manager for the Cup Series, echoed similar sentiments. She emphasized the immense effort and collaboration that went into securing this victory:

"Winning the Manufacturer Championship in the NASCAR Cup Series is a remarkable achievement. We are very proud of the dedication and cooperation among Chevrolet’s teams and engineers, and their efforts all season long paid off with this special honor. Congratulations to all who contributed to the championship for this much-deserved accomplishment."

Taking a look at the prominent victors in the 2023 edition of the Cup Series who piloted a Chevy, it is the Hendrick Motorsports duo of Kyle Larson and William Byron who clinched the most Cup races. The duo won six and four races respectively.

In a similar fashion, JR Motorsports duo Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier won four races each in the Xfinity Series. Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill also clinched four victories.

Meanwhile, in the Truck Series, it is Carson Hocevar, driving for Niece Motorsports, who leads the chart with a total of four race wins this season. Grant Enfinger, on the other hand, secured three wins.