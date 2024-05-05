Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Kansas Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Tire 150 is done and dusted. The fifth race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday (May 4) at the Kansas Speedway, with a total of 24 entries.

Connor Mosack, driving the #28 Chevrolet SS for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his first win of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series at Kansas.

The 25-year-old held off a dominant performance from Tanner Gray in the closing laps to bring home his second consecutive win at Kansas. He crossed the finish line by an impressive 0.47 seconds ahead of Gray to take the checkered flag, marking his second career win in the series.

About his Kansas win after the race, Mosack said (via aracracing.com):

“Being able to (win) back-to-back with two different teams and to (get this win) with the family team means a lot. I see how hard the guys work on Sundays.

"They are always there, and it’s awesome to see. I’m so proud of this group, and it’s awesome to get another one here.”

Meanwhile, Tanner Gray finished as runner-up, followed by Dean Thompson, Kris Wright and Jake Finch in the top-five. Andy Jankowiak, Andres Perez, Amber Balcaen, Marco Andretti and Toni Breidinger completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 Tire 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Tire 150 at the Kansas Speedway:

#28 - Connor Mosack* #18 - Tanner Gray #55 - Dean Thompson #15 - Kris Wright #20 - Jake Finch* #73 - Andy Jankowiak #2 - Andres Perez #22 - Amber Balcaen #17 - Marco Andretti* #25 - Toni Breidinger #33 - Lawless Alan* #35 - Greg Van Alst #6 - Lavar Scott* #32 - Christian Rose #74 - Mandy Chick* #11 - Cody Dennison* #10 - Ryan Huff #42 - Tanner Reif #99 - Michael Maples* #12 - Ryan Roulette* #06 - Kevin Hinckle #31 - Brayton Laster* #48 - Brad Smith #03 - Alex Clubb

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the sixth race of the season on May 24, 2024.