Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR General Tire 150 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 8 pm ET on Friday (March 8) at Phoenix Raceway, with a total of 40 entries.

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing secured his first win of the season.

The 17-year-old driver started the race from where he left off last fall at the one-mile-long track, by taking victory in the General Tire 150 after NASCAR officials called the race early due to rain.

In a rain-shortened race, the reigning ARCA Menards East Series champion dominated the race leading 66 of the 115 laps total ran. The win marked his second in the ARCA Menards Series West and 10th overall on the ARCA Menards Series platform.

Speaking about his Phoenix win after the race, Sawalich stated (via arcaracing.com):

“Not the way I wanted to win a race, but I knew we had the best car out there. We kind of fell back during that first stint, but the guys made a really good adjustment, so I’m super proud of them doing that. We ran a good race and I knew we had a chance to win it.”

Meanwhile, Gio Ruggiero finished runner-up, followed by NASCAR Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger, Connor Mosack, and defending West Series champion Sean Hingorani in the top-five. Isabella Robusto, Jack Wood, Andres Perez, Toni Breidinger, and Lavar Scott completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 General Tire 150 final results

Below are the final results of the 2024 General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway:

#18 - William Sawalich* #20 - Gio Ruggiero* #23 - Grant Enfinger #28 - Connor Mosack* #61 - Sean Hingorani* #55 - Isabella Robusto* #16 - Jack Wood #2 - Andres Perez #25 - Toni Breidinger #6 - Lavar Scott* #13 - Tyler Rief #15 - Kris Wright #35 - Greg Van Alst #42 - Tanner Reif #22 - Amber Balcaen #32 - Christian Rose #50 - Trevor Huddleston #70 - Kyle Keller #3 - Todd Souza #19 - Eric Jonhson Jr.* #17 - Marco Andretti* #1 - Robbie Kennealy* #7 - Takuma Koga* #34 - Issac Johnson* #93 - Caleb Costner* #71 - Nick Joanides #73 - Andy Jankowiak #12 - Ryan Roulette* #99 - Michael Maples* #03 - Alex Clubb #88 - Jake Bollman* #05 - David Smith #41 - John Borneman III #63 - John Aramendia* #24 - Joe Farre* #27 - Bobby Hillils Jr. #10 - Brayton Laster* #11 - Brad Perez #77 - Cody Kiemele* #07 - Danica Dart

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the third race of the season on April 20, 2024.