“I can’t tell you what porn is, but I know it when I see it”: NASCAR fans react to Dale Earnhardt Jr’s car for North Wilkesboro 

Sun Drop, a firm owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, and Dale Earnhardt Jr recently announced a multi-year renewal to their collaboration. As a result, Sun Drop will serve as the major sponsor for the NASCAR Hall of Famer in one late model race in both 2023 and 2024.

The Earnhardt-Sun Drop partnership began in the late 1980s and soon rose to popularity among fans by uniting the Earnhardts with Sun Drop's southeastern regional appeal. During that first collaboration, Earnhardt Jr's late-model stock car was sponsored in 1994.

This year, the classic Sun Drop scheme was revealed on Earnhardt's car. NASCAR fans were quick to send their reactions via social media. It's safe to say that everybody loved that.

Dale Earnhardt Jr will join Carson Kvapil, a late model standout for JR Motorsports, at North Wilkesboro to complete the team's two-car roster.

As Kvapil, 19, competes for his second consecutive CARS Tour championship, Sun Drop will be featured as an associate partner on his No. 8 Chevrolet in addition to serving as the lead sponsor on Earnhardt's No. 3 Chevrolet.

The week-long celebrations at the storied location begin with the CARS Tour race and end on Sunday, May 21, with the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr comments on the Chastain-Gragson incident

Many NASCAR drivers and fans have expressed displeasure with Ross Chastain's aggressive driving style, while racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. insists that this degree of ferocity is necessary for the sport.

Last weekend at Kansas Speedway, Chastain and rookie Noah Gragson got into a fight after competing side-by-side, and Gragson then crashed. This put Chastain in the spotlight once more.

Dale Earnhardt Jr believes that Chastain's intensity is exactly what NASCAR needs, despite the fact that other drivers like Denny Hamlin find Chastain's driving annoying.

"Ross is all about him, I guess in a selfish way, but you can't fault him for it. He's worked really hard to put himself in this position, and he's not going to give up anything to lose it..." he said in his podcast.

He continued:

"Ross is that I-don't-care-I'm-not-here-to-make-friends guy that we need in the sport, boy, have we lacked some of that. Ross is a guy that's come in, and he's out there racing like he's not getting a check..."

Following this week's race, Gragson confronted Chastain. When Gragson seized Chastain, the two got into a fight. Before the drivers were separated, Chastain punched Gragson in retaliation.

Because of the numerous on-track issues with Chastain, Gragson said following the altercation that several drivers had encouraged him to attack Chastain.

