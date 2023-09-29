“I was super nervous”: Kyle Larson recalls how he convinced Rick Hendrick to let him race Sprint Cars while signing his contract

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is regarded as one of the best drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series and the grassroots stock car racing community as well. A thorough racer at heart, the Elk Grove, California native is known to be one of the best talents behind the wheel of any car, mainly due to his love for the sport, in addition to his background in racing.

Kyle Larson started out as a dirt track racer before making it big in the highest echelons of the sport. Having served as a driver for the team formerly known as Chip Ganassi Racing, Larson ran into a few hurdles on his way to his dominating championship victory in 2021.

While racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson continued to keep in touch with his roots, which are in Sprint Car racing. Despite signing a contract with arguably the sport's biggest team, Hendrick Motorsports, Larson continued to race the highly addictive and often dangerous grassroots sport. Drivers often refrain from such activities due to their contracts with their teams.

During an appearance on Dirt Mo Media, Larson recalled how he convinced his boss Rick Hendrick to let him continue racing Sprint Cars:

"I was super nervous. Obviously, everything happened to me and I met with Rick (Hendrick) and Jeff (Gordon) and we talked and talked and they were like 'What's important to you, you know, what do you want?' I was like 'I would just like to race Sprint Cars'"

Kyle Larson reacts to the return of the Brickyard 400

Kyle Larson was one of the biggest advocates for holding the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's yearly race at the iconic oval. With the Brickyard 400 returning to the 2024 Cup Series schedule, Larson reacted to the news in a video he uploaded on X (formerly Twitter). He said:

"Really excited to get to go back to the oval next year in the Cup Series with the Brickyard 400. Looking forward to doing something pretty special next year. I would love to be able to win at the oval in the same year in IndyCar as well as Cup car."

Meanwhile, Larson and other Cup Series drivers prepare to go racing at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday.