IMSA Champion Jordan Taylor returns to NASCAR with Kaulig Racing at Charlotte Roval

IMSA champion Jordan Taylor will rejoin Kaulig Racing to compete in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The team has confirmed this via their social media profile.

Taylor will be making his second appearance with Kaulig Racing after competing there in June and finishing 27th. He will operate the No. 11 Chevrolet for them. Taylor also filled in for an injured Chase Elliott back in March and finished 24th.

The 32-year-old has quite a history with Kaulig Racing. He made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway, driving the team's All-Star entry, which ran the No. 10 at the time instead of the No. 11.

Taylor is currently second in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship point standings as the full-time Corvette factory driver. He has completed nine of the season's scheduled 10 rounds.

Where and When to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Race at YellaWood 500?

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

NASCAR returns to Talladega for the Round 12 of the playoffs in the Cup Series. Here is the weekend schedule you need to know before the race.

How many laps?

Drivers must complete 188 circuits of the 2.66-mile-long track, which means a total distance of 500 miles.

When and where to watch?

Qualifying | Saturday, September 30 | 16:30 ET

Main Race | Sunday, October 1 | 14:00 ET

The YellaWood 500 will be broadcasted on NBC.

How many drivers will be on the grid?

With 11 drivers still contending for a position in the Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway will host the second race of the Round of 12 on Sunday.

The first driver to guarantee his place in the Round of 8 with a victory was William Byron. For the remaining seven spots in the following round, 11 title drivers are still in the running.

Drivers who win one of the next two races, at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, will advance automatically. They must avoid finishing among the lowest four drivers in the standings if they don't win.