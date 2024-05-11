"It’s Heim time"; "Already knew this was coming" - NASCAR fans buzz as 23XI announces Corey Heim's third Cup Series start

Fans have been filled with excitement following the announcement of Corey Heim's third Cup Series start. He will hit the track in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30.

Heim, a 21-year-old prospect in the Truck Series and a member of the Toyota camp, has been garnering attention for his impressive performances on the track. The Tricon Garage driver's journey to the Cup Series has been remarkable.

Heim joined Legacy Motor Club as a reserve driver at the beginning of the 2024 season. He was thrust into the spotlight earlier this season when Erik Jones suffered a compression fracture of a lower vertebra after a crash at Talladega Superspeedway.

Tasked with filling in for Jones during his recovery, Heim made his debut at Dover Motor Speedway. He started the race in 32nd position and finished 25th. The No. 11 Toyota driver for Tricon made his second successive Cup start at Kansas Speedway, qualifying 20th and finishing 22nd.

Now, it has been confirmed that Corey Heim will be making his third Cup Series start at the race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30. He will pilot the No. 50 Toyota for 23XI Racing, with Mobil 1 serving as his primary sponsor.

Fans took to social media to react to Corey Heim's return. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Already knew this was coming."

Expand Tweet

A second user added:

"Diecast me please!"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a third fan commented:

"It’s Hiem time. I will definitely be watching out for him."

Expand Tweet

"Full time in third charter for 23XI next year? Could happen," suggested a fourth user.

"He did so good the past 2 weeks filling in. This is exciting," commented another fan.

"Excited to see what Heim Time delivers on th track," wrote a sixth user.

The No. 50 car, a part-time charter for the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing, will once again hit the track with Heim behind the wheel. It continues its participation in select Cup Series races as part of a celebration for Mobil 1's 50th anniversary.

Corey Heim reacts to 23XI Racing opportunity

In response to the announcement, Heim expressed gratitude for the opportunity. He said in a press release (via Forbes):

"I’m very thankful for this opportunity I’ve been given by Mobil 1 to compete with 23XI in Nashville. Through my time with Toyota, I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people, including those from Mobil 1."

He emphasized his excitement to join the team and praised the strength of 23XI's Camrys. Corey Heim added:

"We have seen this season how strong 23XI’s Camrys have been, which makes me even more excited to get behind the wheel in Nashville. I’m putting in the effort to be prepared for this opportunity and cannot wait to get on-track with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota team in a few weeks."

Corey Heim has made a name for himself in the NASCAR Truck Series. He had seven career wins, including a Championship 4 qualification last season.

Heim, 21, currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series. The Georgia native also has ten NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, finishing as high as fourth at Richmond Raceway earlier this year. He leads the Truck Series standings with 344 points to his name.