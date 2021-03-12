NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion Loris Hezemans to make ovals debut at Phoenix

Loris Hezemans will make his second career Xfinity Series start and first on an oval this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. He will drive the No. 13 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 race on Saturday. His two-race deal will conclude at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29th.

A native of Eindhoven, Netherlands, Loris Hezemans will carry Hezeberg Systems as his primary sponsor. It will be the first time he will race on an oval in the Xfinity Series. Hezemans' only other start was in 2019 at Road America, where he finished P22 for BJ McLeod.

In order to get Loris Hezemans a guaranteed spot, Reaume Brothers Racing needed to partner with MBM Motorsports.

We're excited to announce we have formed a partnership with @MBMMotorsports in the @NASCAR_Xfinity series. Carl Long & his group have established a great team. We're thrilled to work alongside them. Additional details will be announced in the near future. — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) March 5, 2021

Loris Hezemans is just 23 years old

Hezemans has 111 starts in his career over several series, such as the Renault Clio Cup Benelux in 2014 and the TCR International Series the following year. The Dutchman also raced in the Audi Sport TT Cup, the ADAC GT Masters, and the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup.

In 2018, Loris Hezemans raced full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - Elite 1, scoring a win and five podiums in a dozen starts. He won the championship with four victories and six podiums the following season.

Last year, he posted a pair of wins and five podiums in ten starts to finish third in the standings. Overall, Hezemans has found the winner’s circle ten times, 27 podiums, and five poles.

Hezemans comes from a racing family. His father, Toine, was a former Dutch touring and prototype driver, who became the European Touring Car Champion in 1970 and 1973. His grandfather, Mathieu, also raced in the Netherlands.