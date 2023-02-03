NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum: Preview, prediction, and betting odds

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is right around the corner. This weekend sees the season-opening Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Clash will lead up to the official Cup Series kick-off with the season’s first point race, Daytona 500, on February 19th, 2023.

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum marks the first exhibition race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET inside the LA Coliseum.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 150 laps at the 0.25-mile-long Asphalt Oval in this week’s Cup race. Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2023 after last year’s huge success.

Heading to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch stands at the top of the betting odds, at 8-1, to win Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, according to CBS Sports.

The winner of last year’s Busch Light Clash and 2022 Cup Series, Joey Logano has stood in second place in the odds table of 8-1 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by two Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson at 8-1 odds, and Christopher Bell at 10-1 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s exhibition race.

Opening betting odds for the 2023 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

Kyle Busch, 8-1 Joey Logano, 8-1 Chase Elliott, 8-1 Kyle Larson, 8-1 Christopher Bell, 10-1 Denny Hamlin, 12-1 Ryan Blaney, 12-1 Tyler Reddick, 15-1 William Byron, 15-1 Ross Chastain, 15-1 Kevin Harvick, 18-1 Martin Truex Jr., 20-1 Brad Keselowski, 25-1 Alex Bowman, 28-1 Bubba Wallace, 28-1 Chase Briscoe, 28-1 Daniel Suarez, 35-1 Aric Almirola, 40-1 Ryan Preece, 40-1 Austin Dillon, 50-1 Austin Cindric, 50-1 AJ Allmendinger, 75-1 Ty Gibbs, 75-1 Chris Buescher, 75-1 Noah Gragson, 75-1 Justin Haley, 75-1 Erik Jones, 75-1 Ricky Stenhouse, 200-1 Harrison Burton, 250-1 Michael McDowell, 250-1 Ty Dillon, 300-1 Todd Gilliland, 500-1 BJ McLeod, 1000-1 Corey Lajoie, 1000-1 Cody Ware, 1000-1 JJ Yeley, 1000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum can be viewed on FOX and MRN.

