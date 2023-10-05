NASCAR 2023: Prize money for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

After five playoff races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the final race of Round of 12 – the Bank of America Roval 400.

The sixth playoff race of the season is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

The Charlotte ROVAL is the final road course race of the season with a length of 2.28-miles that has 17-turn course that combines the high-banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

The Bank of America Roval 400 can be watched live on NBC and PRN. The race starts on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Concord, North Carolina will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the Cup Series race in Concord, North Carolina, has a prize pool of $7,689,910. Meanwhile, the Xfinity winning teams will be awarded $1,360,791.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at NASCAR's Charlotte weekend:

“Charlotte purses for this weekend (incl all payouts, all positions, charter payouts for participating and historical performance, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.: Cup: $7,689,910 Xfinity: $1,360,791”

The NASCAR Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina, will begin with practice at 12 pm ET on Saturday, October 7, followed by qualifying race at 1 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying can be watched live on USA Network and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Bank of America Roval 400?

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Chase Elliott occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 248.52-mile race. The #9 Chevrolet driver has odds of +600 to win Sunday’s race, according to cover.com.

William Byron, who is leading the points table with six wins has the second-highest odds at +650, followed by Tyler Reddick at +700, Michael McDowell at +900, Kyle Larson at +900, AJ Allmendinger at +1000 to round out the top five.

Watch the Cup Series in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, Oct. 8.