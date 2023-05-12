NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

After 12 action-packed race weekends, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina for another thriller - the Goodyear 400.

Sunday (May 14)'s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Darlington Raceway. All the drivers who will take the field will be racing to win the 293-lap event.

Darlington Raceway is a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track featuring 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

Goodyear 400 can be watched live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick off on May 14 at 3:00 pm ET. All drivers across NASCAR's top-three national series will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend.

This year, the Cup Series race in Darlington has a prize pool of $7,722,261. The Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series will reward drivers with $1,399,187 and $690,259, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter the total prize money pool that is up for grabs in Darlington across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Darlington (incl all payouts for all positions and all payouts based on charter agreement, contingency awards and contribution to season-ending points fund): Cup: $7,722,261 Xfinity: $1,399,187 Truck: $690,259”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Darlington (incl all payouts for all positions and all payouts based on charter agreement, contingency awards and contribution to season-ending points fund):



Cup: $7,722,261



Xfinity: $1,399,187



Truck: $690,259 Purses for Darlington (incl all payouts for all positions and all payouts based on charter agreement, contingency awards and contribution to season-ending points fund):Cup: $7,722,261Xfinity: $1,399,187Truck: $690,259

NASCAR Cup Series action in Darlington, South Carolina, will begin with practice at 10:35 am ET on Saturday, May 13. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 11:20 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Goodyear 400?

Heading to Darlington Raceway, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson occupy the top positions on the board as the favorites to win the 400-mile race. Both the drivers have odds of 11-2 to win Sunday's race, according to cbssports.com.

Wurth 400 winner Martin Truex Jr. has the third-highest odds at 7-1, followed by Tyler Reddick at 17-2, Kyle Busch at 10-1, Christopher Bell at 10-1, William Byron at 10-1, Ross Chastain at 10-1 in the top-five highest odds. They are followed by Kevin Harvick (12-1), Joey Logano (12-1), Chase Elliott (14-1), Ryan Blaney (20-1), and Bubba Wallace (30-1).

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 14.

Poll : 0 votes