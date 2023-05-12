NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from tri-oval Kansas Speedway, to egg-shaped oval Darlington Raceway, for the Goodyear 400.

This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.366-mile-long track hosts Next Gen cars for the third time since last year’s playoff race.

It was an eventful weekend in Kansas, where Denny Hamlin ended his 33-race winless streaks in non-exhibition Cup races. It will now be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Darlington track in Goodyear 400.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (May 14) and compete for 293 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (May 13) to determine the starting lineup for the 13th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Goodyear 400 will be determined according to the drivers' qualifying speed.

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, won last year’s Goodyear 400. Logano will be looking to mount a successful title defense and grab his second win of the 2023 season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Goodyear 400 qualifying race at Darlington Raceway?

Here is the qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, May 13, 2023

10:35 am ET: Goodyear 400 practice race.

11:20 am ET: Goodyear 400 qualifying race.

Both the practice and qualifying session will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Goodyear 400?

There are a lot of changes going on in the championship standings after every weekend’s race. This game of musical chairs looks set to continue until the end of the regular season.

After securing season best finish of P5 at Kansas Speedway, Ross Chastain stayed on the top spot in the points table with 404 points with five top-five finishes. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is second with 373 points, with the #20 Toyota driver having a DNF last week.

Martin Truex Jr. (368 points), Denny Hamlin (368 points), and Kevin Harvick (358 points) round off the top five in the Cup Series standings.

Catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Poll : 0 votes