NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Fontana, California, this weekend for the Pala Casino 400, which will be held at Auto Club Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 26th, 2023, and the event will be telecast live on FOX and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 2:50 pm ET on Saturday, February 26th, 2023, and can be enjoyed on FOX and MRN as well.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for 200 laps on the two-mile-long, low-banked, D-shaped oval superspeedway, resulting in a 400-mile race. It features four turns, with 14 degrees of banking in the turns, 11 degrees in the front stretch, and three degrees in the back straightaways.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Pala Casino 400, which was called WISE Power 400, and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

Last week’s Daytona 500 win ended the 199-race winless streak for Rick Stenhouse Jr. and returned JTG Daugherty Racing to the winning path for the first time since The Glen in 2014.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is the only active driver to have the most number of Pala Casino 400 wins (three times). He is tied with NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon, Matt Kenseth, and Jimmie Johnson in the multiple winners' list with three titles.

Where to watch NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway:

Sunday, February 26th, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Pala Casino 400

The 2023 Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the second point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the Pala Casino 400. As a result, all the action in Fontana, California, including practice and qualifying will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN, while the main event will be live on FOX and MRN.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling weekend in Fontana.

