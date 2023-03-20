NASCAR Cup race at COTA will feature Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner in the FOX TV booth

The ongoing crossover act between NASCAR and F1 is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. As news broke recently, another well-known personality from the world of open-wheeled racing is set to make his appearance in stock car racing next weekend.

With the sport's visit to The Circuit of the Americas next weekend, a track associated with F1 as much as it is to NASCAR, fans of either sport will be delighted to see Haas F1's Team Principal Guenther Steiner in the FOX TV booth next Sunday.

Vincent Bruins 🧡 @VincentJBruins I did not have Guenther Steiner commentating on a NASCAR Cup Series race on my 2023 motorsports bingo card. I did not have Guenther Steiner commentating on a NASCAR Cup Series race on my 2023 motorsports bingo card. https://t.co/hWQafq5JWE

Other notable F1 personalities to grace the field will be two former champions of the sport, Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button. Both drivers will be seen out on track, competing behind the wheels of their respective cars in part-time entries in the Cup Series.

FOX Sports' announcement on Sunday, March 19, 2023 during the broadcast of the Ambetter Health 400 also broke the news of former Cup Series driver Kurt Busch's appearance in the booth next weekend. FOX TV booth regulars Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer will be heard commentating alongside Steiner and Busch this weekend, after being accompanied by Danica Patrick and Tony Stewart over the last two weekends.

Catch the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix next weekend at 3:30 pm ET on March 26, 2023 from The Circuit of the Americas.

Chase Briscoe reacts to racing against F1 champions in NASCAR race at COTA

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe was another of the many people taken aback by F1's presence at next weekend's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at The Circuit of the Americas. Marking the first road-course action of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the 68-lap long event will also be seeing 2 former F1 champions on track.

Slated to share the track with Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen, Briscoe elaborated on the abilities drivers from the open-wheeled series posses, and said:

“Last year, I kind of did that in a driver swap with Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen. They only ran like five laps a piece at the (Charlotte) Roval. They were within a second of what I was running at pretty much 100%."

Along with two former F1 drivers, Haas F1's team principal Guenther Steiner will also be seen in the FOX TV booth, commentating on the race with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. The race goes live from the Circuit of the Americas next Sunday (March 26, 2023).

Poll : 0 votes