NASCAR Cup Series: Chicago Park District to attend hearing of City Council committee on Wednesday

NASCAR's visit to the city of Chicago, Illinois, with the intent to close down city streets and race with over 30 stock cars on public roads is all the more closer to reality. The hugely anticipated Grant Park 220 will see Cup Series drivers take on a street course for the first time from behind the wheels of their stock cars in the first month of July.

However, with the massive event still more than two weeks away, the city of Chicago, along with NASCAR officials, have decided to hold a meeting. The Park District and City Council are bracing for the closures during the weekend. Traffic movement is expected to be hampered by the Cup Series event, along with pedestrian movement in and around Grant Park as well.

While construction and grandstand preparation for the event is already underway, the Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety will be with the officials on July 1, 2023. Manager of Emergency Management Services for the city of Chicago, Chris Pettineo, elaborated on the meetings' agenda and what the councils hope to achieve and said:

"We take planning very seriously here in the city of Chicago. This is our bread and butter. We do large events. We have a sterling reputation across the nation."

NASCAR's first-ever street race, the Grant Park 220 goes live from the streets of Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 5:30 pm ET.

NASCAR's Chicago Street race faces local backlash

While the stock car racing community and race fans have largely been supportive of the NASCAR Cup Series heading to Chicago, some individuals and groups are not entirely supporting.

A recent article in the Chicago Sun Times newspaper expresses displeasure with the sport's arrival necessitating closures of culturally significant venues and locations.

Chris Stewart of @GRIDLIFEFest walks us through the course! It's time to go turn-by-turn in anticipation of @NASCARChicago.

One of the prime examples of these closures comes in the form of Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, which will remain closed during NASCAR's opening weekend in the city.

Along with the Field Museum as well, Grant Park will be limited for access by locals and tourists all throughout the weekend when stock cars plan on raiding the city streets.

The sport is expected to inject whereabouts of $113 million into the local economy due to the tourism revenue it brings. But the practical and environmental constraints keep everyone from getting on board for the radical event.

