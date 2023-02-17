NASCAR Daytona: Here's what Friday's schedule looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway on Friday (February 17) as the season-opening weekend continues at the Daytona International Speedway.
Following Wednesday (February 15)'s Busch Light Pole Qualifying and Thursday’s Duels, Cup Series drivers will take part in a 50-minute practice session on Friday at 5:35 pm ET.
Meanwhile, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will also participate in practice at 4:35 pm. The season opener of Xfinity Series will be held on Saturday (February 18) at 5:00 pm ET.
NASCAR’s third-tier series, the Craftsman Truck Series drivers, will compete in qualifying at 3:00 pm ET to set the field for their season-opening race on the same day at 7:30 pm ET.
Full Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on track action across the three national series at Daytona International Speedway:
Friday, February 17th, 2023
Garage open
8 am ET– 11:45 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series
8 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series
9:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series
12:30 ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
1:30 pm ET – 2 pm ET: ARCA group qualifying
3 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying
4:35 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
5:35 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Cup Series practice
7:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles)
All the track activity will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASCAR’s Bluegreen Vacation Duels results at Daytona International Speedway
Here are the qualifying results for Duel 1 and Duel 2:
Duel 1 result:
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #36 - Zane Smith
- #21 - Harrison Burton
- #24 - William Byron
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #84 - Jimmie Johnson
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #13 - Chandler Smith
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #77 - Ty Dillon
Duel 2 results:
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #38 - Todd Gilliland
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #41 - Ryan Preece
- #42 - Noah Gragson
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #31 - Justin Haley
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #78 - BJ McLeod
- #50 - Conor Daly*
- #62 - Austin Hill*
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #15 - Riley Herbst
- #67 - Travis Pastrana