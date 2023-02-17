Create

NASCAR Daytona: Here's what Friday's schedule looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 17, 2023 20:31 IST
59th Annual DAYTONA 500
NAPA Chevrolet, leads the field past the green flag to start the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway on Friday (February 17) as the season-opening weekend continues at the Daytona International Speedway.

Following Wednesday (February 15)'s Busch Light Pole Qualifying and Thursday’s Duels, Cup Series drivers will take part in a 50-minute practice session on Friday at 5:35 pm ET.

The curtain rises. #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/WbdVYSMNdZ

Meanwhile, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will also participate in practice at 4:35 pm. The season opener of Xfinity Series will be held on Saturday (February 18) at 5:00 pm ET.

NASCAR’s third-tier series, the Craftsman Truck Series drivers, will compete in qualifying at 3:00 pm ET to set the field for their season-opening race on the same day at 7:30 pm ET.

Full Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on track action across the three national series at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, February 17th, 2023

Garage open

8 am ET– 11:45 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

8 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

9:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

12:30 ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2 pm ET: ARCA group qualifying

3 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Cup Series practice

7:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles)

Today at Daytona1:30-ARCA qualifyingFS13-Truck qualifying4:35-Xfin prac5:35-Cup prac6:30-NASCAR RaceDay7:44-Truck race green, stages 20-20-60, fuel 28-32 lapsNatl Weather Service: High mid-80s, 70s for truck race, 15% rain.

All the track activity will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR’s Bluegreen Vacation Duels results at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the qualifying results for Duel 1 and Duel 2:

Duel 1 result:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #34 - Michael McDowell
  6. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #36 - Zane Smith
  9. #21 - Harrison Burton
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #1 - Ross Chastain
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon
  14. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #13 - Chandler Smith
  19. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  20. #51 - Cody Ware
  21. #77 - Ty Dillon

Duel 2 results:

  1. #10 - Aric Almirola
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  8. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  9. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  10. #41 - Ryan Preece
  11. #42 - Noah Gragson
  12. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  13. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  14. #31 - Justin Haley
  15. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #78 - BJ McLeod
  17. #50 - Conor Daly*
  18. #62 - Austin Hill*
  19. #8 - Kyle Busch
  20. #15 - Riley Herbst
  21. #67 - Travis Pastrana

