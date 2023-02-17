NASCAR Daytona: Here's what Friday's schedule looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway on Friday (February 17) as the season-opening weekend continues at the Daytona International Speedway.

Following Wednesday (February 15)'s Busch Light Pole Qualifying and Thursday’s Duels, Cup Series drivers will take part in a 50-minute practice session on Friday at 5:35 pm ET.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will also participate in practice at 4:35 pm. The season opener of Xfinity Series will be held on Saturday (February 18) at 5:00 pm ET.

NASCAR’s third-tier series, the Craftsman Truck Series drivers, will compete in qualifying at 3:00 pm ET to set the field for their season-opening race on the same day at 7:30 pm ET.

Full Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on track action across the three national series at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, February 17th, 2023

Garage open

8 am ET– 11:45 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

8 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

9:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

12:30 ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2 pm ET: ARCA group qualifying

3 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Cup Series practice

7:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Today at Daytona



1:30-ARCA qualifying

FS1

3-Truck qualifying

4:35-Xfin prac

5:35-Cup prac

6:30-NASCAR RaceDay

7:44-Truck race green, stages 20-20-60, fuel 28-32 laps



Natl Weather Service: High mid-80s, 70s for truck race, 15% rain. Today at Daytona1:30-ARCA qualifyingFS13-Truck qualifying4:35-Xfin prac5:35-Cup prac6:30-NASCAR RaceDay7:44-Truck race green, stages 20-20-60, fuel 28-32 lapsNatl Weather Service: High mid-80s, 70s for truck race, 15% rain.

All the track activity will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR’s Bluegreen Vacation Duels results at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the qualifying results for Duel 1 and Duel 2:

Duel 1 result:

#22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #34 - Michael McDowell #4 - Kevin Harvick #23 - Bubba Wallace #36 - Zane Smith #21 - Harrison Burton #24 - William Byron #1 - Ross Chastain #43 - Erik Jones #3 - Austin Dillon #84 - Jimmie Johnson #16 - AJ Allmendinger #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #13 - Chandler Smith #54 - Ty Gibbs #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Ty Dillon

Duel 2 results:

#10 - Aric Almirola #2 - Austin Cindric #9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #5 - Kyle Larson #38 - Todd Gilliland #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #99 - Daniel Suárez #45 - Tyler Reddick #31 - Justin Haley #14 - Chase Briscoe #78 - BJ McLeod #50 - Conor Daly* #62 - Austin Hill* #8 - Kyle Busch #15 - Riley Herbst #67 - Travis Pastrana

Poll : 0 votes