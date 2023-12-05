NASCAR returns to Chicago in 2024 with tickets for the Grant Park 165 going on sale this holiday season

NASCAR will open ticket sales for the second-ever Chicago Street race on December 6, before the holiday season. The Loop 110 Xfinity race and the Grant Park 165 are scheduled to be held on the July 6-7 weekend in the 2024 season calendar.

NASCAR's inaugural street race attracted plenty of interest, with spectators from 50 states and 15 countries. Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen won the first-ever Cup Series street race on his debut, putting the event in the global spotlight.

Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race president has promised the return of world-class racing action in 2024, along with A-list concert performances entertaining the audience throughout the race weekend.

“This year marked the first-time in the 75-year history of our sport that the NASCAR Cup Series took to the city streets for a race, and we are thrilled to once again welcome fans back to the city of Chicago for this bucket-list event,” Giese was quoted as saying by NASCAR.com.

“2024 will once again have something for everyone, with world-class racing action, A-list concert performances, and a breathtaking backdrop of the city skyline and Chicago lakefront.”

Ticket sales will go live on Wednesday, December 6, with plenty of pricing options available for the weekend. The various grandstands spread across the 12-turn 2.2-mile circuit winding through downtown Chicago will provide picturesque views for the audience.

For 2024, a special youth offer will provide free general admission for children aged 12 and under for the Saturday events, which includes the Loop 110 Xfinity race. For Sunday's events, which include the Grant Park 165, tickets for children aged 12 and under are priced at $45.

Single-day packages begin at $150 for select experiences. Two-day General Admission tickets start at $269 and GA+ starts at $398 offering enhanced experiences including access to the GA+ lounge located at Turn 3, with comfortable seating, a variety of food options and a full-service bar.

Two-day reserved tickets start at $465 and offer a premium experience of a race weekend. Visit NASCARChicago.com to check out the various ticket options.

NASCAR President reveals Chicago Street Race attracted new streaming partners

The inaugural Chicago Street Race was one of the most anticipated events of the 2023 season. NASCAR president Steve Phelps revealed that it was the success of the street race that attracted the attention of streaming giants Amazon and Warner Bros.

"At the end of the Chicago Street Race, based on all the adversity we had faced that weekend and really the importance of that race, to have people think differently about our sport and continued commitment to the kind of surprise and delight of fans, non-fans, the business community and everybody," he said to The Athletic.

"I honestly believe two of our new partners (Amazon and Warner Bros.) are on board because of the direction the sport is gone, and one of those things is the Chicago Street Race. I know that because I was told that."

Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros will broadcast the midseason stretch of the Cup Series beginning in 2025.