NASCAR star Frankie Muniz would ‘100%’ return to a Malcolm in the Middle reunion

According to a source close to NASCAR star Frankie Muniz, the 37-year-old actor would be "100 percent ready" to feature in a potential reunion of the beloved sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

Muniz, who currently plies his trade in the world of NASCAR, gained fame as the titular character Malcolm. With the TV series approaching its 25th anniversary, fans and cast members alike are hoping for a comeback.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, who played Malcolm's father Hal in the series, recently said about a potential reunion:

"I'm curious about that family 20 years later. What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They're grown men now."

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Frankie Muniz is genuinely intrigued about the prospect of reviving the show that played such a significant role in his life. A source close to the actor shared that his character in Malcolm in the Middle holds a special place in his heart, and he is curious to see where the program's future might lead.

Malcolm in the Middle captivated audiences during its original run, which ended in 2006. For Muniz, revisiting his iconic role as Malcolm could be a chance for the NASCAR driver to showcase his acting chops once again.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the interest and enthusiasm expressed by Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and other cast members indicates that there is a genuine desire to bring Malcolm in the Middle back to television.

With the 25th anniversary of the show approaching, fans are hopeful that they may soon witness the return of the dysfunctional but lovable family that stole their hearts nearly two decades ago.

Frankie Muniz 'giving his all' working on unnamed movie

Despite maintaining pole position at the NASCAR ARCA Series standings for a major part of the season so far, Frankie Muniz hasn't turned his back on his artistic work.

The former Malcolm in the Middle star recently tweeted about an unnamed project he has been working on for quite some time. Muniz seems excited about the upcoming movie and is hopeful it will be entertaining for the audiences.

Frankie Muniz @frankiemuniz This movie I'm filming truly has my emotions all over the map both on and off set. I'm so passionate about this film and hope to give you all something insanely entertaining. I'm giving it my all. This movie I'm filming truly has my emotions all over the map both on and off set. I'm so passionate about this film and hope to give you all something insanely entertaining. I'm giving it my all.

While fans have been left wondering about the title or the genre of Frankie Muniz's upcoming release, his tweet has certainly built up the anticipation among fans, who were quick to show their support to the NASCAR star after the announcement.

