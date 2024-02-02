NASCAR teams up with footwear brand Crocs in a bid to engage with younger fan base

NASCAR's continuous push to grow the sport and capture more fans' interest has seen its governing body take another step in a direction seemingly unlike the sport of old. Looking to engage with a younger, more diverse demographic, the sport recently announced its licensing partnership with popular footwear brand Crocs.

The governing body has taken charge of re-inventing the highest echelon of stock car racing over the past few years with newer experiences for fans of racing. It has incorporated firsts in the sport such as a street race on Chicago streets, as well as the returning Busch Light Cash in 2024.

NASCAR's viewership is slowly being catered towards both the hardcore fan and the casual new viewer.

Another step in the same direction from the governing body comes in the form of a newfound partnership with Crocs.

This is expected to appeal to the younger demographic, especially those born between 1997 and 2005. Crocs as a footwear manufacturer has been known to cater to this specific age group, with 48% of adults aged 18-24 having tried on their products, according to a survey by civicscience.com.

The second most engaged age group by the unique footwear manufacturer comes in the form of adults aged 25-34 years old. They are the second most likely owners at 42% according to the same survey.

The collection consists of black Crocs Classic Clogs with checkered flag designs and NASCAR branding for adults, as well as blue-colored Crocs Classic Clogs with similar designs for children. The unique shoe also sports LED elements to make it truly one of a kind.

NASCAR official on the sport's latest partnership with footwear brand Crocs

Megan Malayter, NASCAR's managing director of licensing and consumer products recently elaborated on the importance of the unorthodox partnership with Crocs.

Malayter highlighted the ultimate motive of attracting and engaging with a newer audience. He also claimed that the collaboration aims to put stock car racing on the radars of people who might not have given it a second thought before. Malayter told jayski.com:

"Crocs is one of the most innovative and recognizable footwear brands in the world. This collaboration gives fans a fun, functional way to put their passion on display like never before and provides NASCAR another important opportunity to meet new consumers and potential fans where they are."

Meanwhile, the 2024 Cup Series season starts this weekend with the 2024 Busch Light Clash, followed by the famed Daytona 500 later this month.