NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Buckle Up South Carolina 200

After the Kansas Speedway, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has arrived at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET. The ninth race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. Thirt-two drivers will compete over 147 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

Who is on pole for Buckle Up South Carolina 200?

In Friday (May 10)'s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez secured his second pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He's set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington.

Sanchez posted a lap time of 29.288 seconds and a speed of 167.905 mph. It marked his seventh truck pole of his career.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim will share the front row with Sanchez after turning in a lap of 167.061 mph.

They were followed by Taylor Gray, Cup Series regular Kyle Busch, Tanner Gray, Ross Chastain, Christian Eckes, Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger and Daniel Dye, who completed the top-10.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 32-Truck Series grid at Darlington Raceway:

#2 - Nick Sanchez #11 - Corey Heim #17 - Taylor Gray #7 - Kyle Busch #15 - Tanner Gray #45 - Ross Chastain #19 - Christian Eckes #38 - Layne Riggs #9 - Grant Enfinger #43 - Daniel Dye #52 - Stewart Friesen #99 - Ben Rhodes #5 - Dean Thompson #13 - Jake Garcia #25 - Ty Dillon #98 - Ty Majeski #41 - Bayley Currey #1 - Colby Howard #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #66 - Conner Jones #33 - Lawless Alan #91 - Jack Wood #18 - Tyler Ankrum #42 - Matt Mills #71 - Rajah Caruth #56 - Timmy Hill #32 - Bret Holmes #02 - Mason Massey #76 - Spencer Boyd #22 - Mason Maggio #46 - Thad Moffitt

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at 7:30 pm ET.