  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Buckle Up South Carolina 200

NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Buckle Up South Carolina 200

By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2024 20:52 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 - Qualifying
Nick Sanchez during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 - Qualifying

After the Kansas Speedway, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has arrived at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET. The ninth race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. Thirt-two drivers will compete over 147 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

Who is on pole for Buckle Up South Carolina 200?

In Friday (May 10)'s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez secured his second pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He's set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington.

Sanchez posted a lap time of 29.288 seconds and a speed of 167.905 mph. It marked his seventh truck pole of his career.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim will share the front row with Sanchez after turning in a lap of 167.061 mph.

They were followed by Taylor Gray, Cup Series regular Kyle Busch, Tanner Gray, Ross Chastain, Christian Eckes, Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger and Daniel Dye, who completed the top-10.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 32-Truck Series grid at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #17 - Taylor Gray
  4. #7 - Kyle Busch
  5. #15 - Tanner Gray
  6. #45 - Ross Chastain
  7. #19 - Christian Eckes
  8. #38 - Layne Riggs
  9. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  10. #43 - Daniel Dye
  11. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  12. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  13. #5 - Dean Thompson
  14. #13 - Jake Garcia
  15. #25 - Ty Dillon
  16. #98 - Ty Majeski
  17. #41 - Bayley Currey
  18. #1 - Colby Howard
  19. #77 - Chase Purdy
  20. #88 - Matt Crafton
  21. #66 - Conner Jones
  22. #33 - Lawless Alan
  23. #91 - Jack Wood
  24. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  25. #42 - Matt Mills
  26. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  27. #56 - Timmy Hill
  28. #32 - Bret Holmes
  29. #02 - Mason Massey
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #22 - Mason Maggio
  32. #46 - Thad Moffitt

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at 7:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी