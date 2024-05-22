Ryan Blaney's sister Erin poses with Love is Blind star at a family foundation event

At the recently concluded Ryan Blaney Family Foundation event, NASCAR star Ryan Blaney and his sister Erin posed for pictures with Love is Blind star Jimmy Presnell. The pictures were posted as a story on the foundation's as well as Presnell's Instagram page.

Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, was involved in a multi-car collision during the Goodyear 400 race at Darlington Raceway with William Byron. Byron happens to be his sister, Erin's boyfriend, and is currently one of the top contenders for the 2024 championship. The impact of the collision ended the race for the #12 driver, leaving him upset.

The Ohio-based racer compensated for this loss by finishing in the top five at the All-Star race at the NWB Speedway. Blaney is now gearing up for the Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 at 6 PM ET. However, the Team Penske driver took some timeout to join his sister, Erin, for the Foundation's event.

The charity event was a star-studded affair, with celebrities and NASCAR personalities marking attendance to support a noble cause. Excited to meet Presnell, the reality TV star, the Blaney siblings posted a photo with the 28-year-old software sales professional.

Tagging Presnell in the story, Erin added a question:

"Love is blind fans? @jimmypresnell in the house!"

Take a look at the story on @rbfamfoundation's Instagram page

Presnell added a story as well:

"Had a blast with @rbfamfoundation and @flagandanthemco @ryanblaney10"

Here's what the Love is Blind star posted

More about the incident between Ryan Blaney and his sister's boyfriend, William Byron

During the Goodyear 400 race, Ryan Blaney was aiming for a top-5 finish after executing good pitstop strategies. On lap 129, Team Penske's star racer tried to pass Martin Truex Jr's #19 Toyota for the fourth position. While Blaney took the outside line, William Byron, in his #24 Chevrolet, tried to make a move on the inside.

This resulted in a tricky three-wide situation. Sensing the danger of crashing out, Truex Jr tried to back off, albeit a bit late. Joe Gibbs Racing got tagged by Byron, who in turn tagged Blaney. The impact sent the #12 Ford into the wall, forcing him to retire with a broken rear tow link.

After the incident, Blaney spoke with Jamie Little on FOX: NASCAR.

"I Kind of have every right to be mad and he (Byron) gets away scot-free," he said.

Post-race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver also shared his perspective regarding the incident with Bob Pockrass on X. Here's what Byron said:

"I felt like I was ahead of them and the exit, it's really narrow right there, I hate if I did come up a little bit but I was surprised I was even in that spot."

After the Goodyear 400 and the All-Star race, Byron is placed fifth in the Cup Series drivers with 400 points, while Blaney is eighth, trailing by 29 points in the championship.